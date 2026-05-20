Limmie Pulliam, renowned US Tenor, dies at 51: Here's what we know

Famed US tenor, Limmie Pulliam, has passed away at the age of 51.
The heartbreaking news was confirmed by his friends on Wednesday, May 20.
Pulliam had recently performed in Mahler's eighth symphony alongside the Dallas Symphony and Fabio Luisi before his sudden death.
He trained with the late renowned pedagogue Richard Miller and became a participant in the young artist programme of the Cleveland Opera, Opera Delaware and Opera Memphis.
The Missouri native previously took a break from his singing career two decades ago due to weight struggles and shaming; however, he returned to the stage in January 2023 at Carnegie Hall.
After his comeback, Pulliam performed across Europe and the US, including playing the role of Radamès in Verdi's Aida at the Metropolitan Opera. He was scheduled to perform in Cleveland for his next engagement.
Friends and fellow artists expressed grief over the sudden loss, as Jacksonville conductor Courtney Lewis penned on his social media, "Rest in peace Limmie."
"I only knew you for a week, but our concerts together are etched into my memory forever. You captivated our orchestra and audiences in Jacksonville and West Palm with your astonishing voice, artistry and humanity. We love you," said Courtney.
Limmie Pulliam's cause of death
As of writing, Limmie Pulliam's family has not revealed the cause of his death, nor the details about his funeral.
Notably, the late musician spent his childhood as the son of a preacher in Kennett, Missouri, a town with a population of 11,000 residents, before embarking on his international operatic career.