‘Michael Jackson: The Verdict’: Things docuseries will cover and exclude

Michael Jackson: The Verdict, a newly announced documentary series, based on late Michael Jackson, is nearing its release.
Set to premiere next month, a new three-part series is scheduled to be released on Netflix, according to Variety.
The docuseries detailed the subjects it covered and those it excluded.
The upcoming docuseries will cover the late popstar's 2003 charges of child molestation, and his infamous 2005 trial.
Moreover, it will also cover his trial insights, interviews, hearing inside the courtroom, including the jurors, eyewitnesses, defenders, and accusers.
The upcoming docuseries will also focus on the arguments and evidence from both sides; from plaintiff and defense.
The reason behind the series focusing more on the details of the trial is because no cameras were allowed inside the court during the proceedings back in 2005.
Moreover, it will also showcase the interviews of media figures who were covering the trial at that time.
However, what the project would skip is Jackson's early childhood, his rise to stardom, and overall music catalog.
Directed by Nick Green, the documentary will be executively produced by Fiona Stourton.
The upcoming docuseries has been created by showrunner David Herman.
Michael Jackson: The Verdict will officially premiere on Netflix on June 3, 2026.