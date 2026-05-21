Matthew Perry mom calls actor’s PA ‘man without a conscience’ in emotional letter

Late actor Matthew Perry's mother has broken her silence on his private assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa behaviour just days before his sentencing.
Suzanne Morrison released an emotional statement, in which she highlighted how Iwamasa's irresponsible behaviour during Friends' star's addiction battle.
In her victim impact statement ahead of Iwamasa's sentencing, which begins on May 27, Morrison wrote that his "most important job" was to be her son's "companion and guardian in his fight against addiction," and to ensure that he would remain "drug free."
"But instead of protecting Matthew, he aided and abetted illegal drug taking, arranged for one source of supply, then another," she added.
Perry's mother further claimed that he "Shot the drugs into Matthew's body, though he was not in the least qualified.. He did it even though he could see, anyone could have seen, it was so obviously dangerous. And he did it again and again."
She further revealed that after Perry's death Iwamasa "kept a sharp eye on me".
"He sent me songs, he drew a little map to help me find my way around the cemetery. If he saw a rainbow – one of Matthew's favorite things – he would call me," wrote Morrison in her statement.
Morrison also claimed that Iwamasa "insisted" on speaking at actor's funeral and clung to her "as if he was somehow the good guy who tried to save Matthew."
"He threatened legal action to pry a settlement from workmen's comp. We trusted a man without a conscience, and my son paid the price," she added.
Morrison concluded her letter thanking the investigators "for their relentless determination to dig out the truth about Kenny".
As per the Department of Justice, Iwamasa was among five suspects - who were arrested and charged with drug-related offenses alongside Jasveen Sangha, Erik Fleming and Dr. Salvador Plasencia to illegally obtain ketamine and supply it to the late actor.