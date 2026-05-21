'Survivor 50' concludes with shocking final tribal result

The dramatic finale of Survivor season 50 ended with one contestant being crowned the winner.
Survivor 50 brought together 24 contestants vying for the Sole Survivor crown and a $2 million reward under host Jeff Probst.
The final episode saw Aubry Bracco, Tiffany Ervin, Joe Hunter, Rizo Velovic and Jonathan Young competing for the prestigious triumph.
In a previous episode, it was shown that Cirie Fields voted out, securing her spot as the jury’s ninth member.
As one of the game’s legends, Probst gave Fields a one-of-a-kind honor with the Spirit of Survivor Award, “for inspiring others to discover the fire that burns within.”
The first immunity competition was won by Jonathan, resulting in Tiffany’s exit.
Aubry later secured immunity and a place in the Final 3, sending Rizo Velovic and Jonathan Young to compete in fire-making while saving Joe Hunter.
The host, Probst seemingly gave away the result by confirming Rizo’s loss before viewers saw the challenge unfold on TV. Rizo then became the final jury member.
Notably, Jury members for Survivor 50 included Dee Valladares, Chrissy Hofbeck, Coach Wade, Christian Hubicki, Stephenie LaGrossa Kendrick, Emily Flippen, Ozzy Lusth, Rick Devens, Cirie Fields, Tiffany Ervin and Rizo Velovic.
The final 3 castaways who were in competition to become Sole Survivor were Aubry Bracco, Joe Hunter, and Jonathan Young.
Who won Survivor 50?
After the last tribal council, Aubry Bracco was named the Survivor 50 winner and took home the $2 million prize.