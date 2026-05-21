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Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles wedding speculation heats up with dual-city plans

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles sparked dating rumors in August 2025 and they were engaged in April

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles wedding speculation heats up with dual-city plans
Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles wedding speculation heats up with dual-city plans

Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles are reportedly considering a winter wedding, sparking fresh speculation about the couple’s future plans.

As reported by the Page Six on May 20, a source shared that The Batman star and the One Direction alum are planning to have “a small wedding” in front of just family and close friends “in the UK around Christmastime.”

Prior to this update, the insider stated that Kravitz and Styles were thinking about two weddings: one in NYC and one across the pond.

“I know for a fact Zoë would want to do something in New York because of her dad, so if anything it’s going to be two weddings,” a source close to the Kravitz family said earlier this month, referring to her rock star dad, Lenny.

They added, “Dad still lives in downtown [Manhattan]. It could be at the Fouquet’s Hotel. If she does two [weddings] it would be one in London and one in New York.”

In April, the outlet revealed that Kravitz and Styles were engaged as a source mentioned that the Grammy winner “is completely smitten” and that he “would jump off a cliff for” Kravitz.

Zoë Kravitz, Harry Styles wedding speculation heats up with dual-city plans

The tipster also mentioned at that time the Big Little Lies actress was “on cloud nine” after her engagement.

To note, Zoë Kravitz and Harry Styles sparked dating rumors in August 2025 after being spotted in Rome, later drawing attention with a playful PDA moment in September.

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