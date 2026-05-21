Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce surprise fans at with unexpected move amid wedding buzz

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reportedly “danced the night away” during a recent outing at a popular Brooklyn hotspot, leaving locals surprised by the celebrity couple’s low-key appearance.
The evening took an unexpected turn for Honey’s co-owners, Arley Marks and Daniel Gladstone after the Blanks Space singer and her fiancé, the NFL star, appeared at the Brooklyn hotspot for a private wedding party.
The occasion marked the wedding of Kelce’s longtime friend Eli London, who has frequented Honey’s since its 2016 opening.
Staff at the hotspot were told to expect a celebrity guest, but the owners said they were stunned when Swift and Kelce arrived at the venue.
“She was just like a regular wedding guest,” Gladstone said, adding, “It was just like any other wedding we have, and she was very appreciative.”
Notably, this week, photos and videos of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce arriving at the Brooklyn venue quickly spread across social media.
In viral photos, it is shown the engaged couple arriving at the event space in a silver SUV and walking into the venue hand-in-hand.
For the wedding, Swift served looks in a gold silk Maria Lucia Hohan gown and Kelce dressed in a navy pin-striped suit.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are also due to be married on June 3, 2026.