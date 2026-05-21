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Jimmy Kimmel offers heartfelt respect for Stephen Colbert show's final episode

The final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs on, Thursday, May 21, 2026

Jimmy Kimmel offers heartfelt respect for Stephen Colbert shows final episode
Jimmy Kimmel offers heartfelt respect for Stephen Colbert show's final episode

Jimmy Kimmel has paid tribute to Stephen Colbert’s The Late Show, offering his respects as the long-running program comes to an end.

The late night show host opened Wednesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! with a “programming note,” announcing the show would go dark Thursday in support of Colbert and the team behind The Late Show ahead of its final CBS episode.

He praised Colbert’s remarkable 11-year run, expressing confidence that his strong work will carry on in whatever he does next.

Sharing how The Late Show was never perceived as a rival, Kimmel elaborated, “We never felt like we were competing against them; it was nothing like the old days of late night.”

The host said. “I always loved being on Stephen’s show, I loved having him here on ours…. I hope we’re able to do that again. I hope he comes to visit as many times as possible.”


He encouraged audiences to watch Colbert’s show “one final time” ahead of issuing a sharp warning.

Kimmel urged viewers not to watch CBS any further after The Late Show with Stephen Colbert concluded, saying, “Don’t ever watch [CBS] again.”

He underlined that watching the closing episode was important to properly celebrate the host and team’s run.

To note, the final episode of The Late Show with Stephen Colbert airs tonight, Thursday, May 21, 2026, marking the conclusion of the 33-year CBS franchise.

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