Netflix’s ‘The Crash’: Murder case documentary gets X disturbing reviews

Netflix’s newly released documentary titled The Crash has received disturbing reviews regarding the murder case.
Officially premiered on May 15 on the giant streaming platform, a feature-length true-crime documentary film explores the tragic car crash case involving teenager MacKenzie Shirilla. The incident took place back in 2022 in Ohio.
The Netflix’s upcoming documentary will focus on the trial, court records, interviews with individuals connected to the case, and archival material to reconstruct the sequence of events.
The documentary also addresses the investigative process, media coverage, and the remaining angles of the murder case.
The series, soon after releasing on Netflix, got reactions from X users.
One of the users posted, “If you thought you’d already seen the most disturbing parts of the Mackenzie Shirilla case… think again. With Netflix’s The Crash bringing massive new attention to this case, a lot of people are just now discovering the story behind the 2022 crash that killed Dominic Russo and Davion Flanagan after prosecutors argued Mackenzie Shirilla intentionally drove her car over 100 MPH into a brick building.”
Another one wrote, “Just finished watching Netflix’s 'The Crash' and my mind is numb. I’ve watched some disturbing documentaries, but few have left me as unsettled as the story of Mackenzie Shirilla. She shows no contrition or meaningful acceptance of responsibility for the lives she destroyed.”
The third user posted, “The Crash on Netflix has me feeling confused because she did drive 100 mph into that building but why that morning? She seems like a bluffer to me, she didn’t tap the breaks not even once? Why would she try to take the friend out with them? No alcohol at all??”
One of the X users shared, “My thoughts on The Crash on Netflix: So this CHILD living with her 20yo boyfriend, cussing out teachers, doing drugs, a spoiled brat, going to school dressing too grown and her dad is like “my daughter is very mature” and the mother making it all about her daughter at sentencing.”