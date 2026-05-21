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Bobby Deol reveals why he agreed to work with Salman Khan in 'Race 3'

The 'Animal' star disclosed the reason that led him to take a supporting role in 'Race 3' alongside the 'Sultan' star

Bobby Deol reveals why he agreed to work with Salman Khan in Race 3
Bobby Deol reveals why he agreed to work with Salman Khan in 'Race 3'

Bobby Deol has finally revealed the reason why he agreed to do a film with Salman Khan.

While conversing with Shekhar Suman on Shekhar Tonite, the Animal star shared that at one point he felt younger audiences had forgotten him, which led him to take a supporting role in Race 3 alongside the Sultan star

He recalled, “Salman was so sweet. Kuch saalo baad usne mujhe phone kiya aur kaha, 'Shirt utarega maamu' (Will you take off your shirt). I said, 'Main kuch bhi karunga' (I will do anything). Then he said come on, listen to the story and that is how I got Race 3.”

Talking about Race 3, Bobby added, “Millions of people are going to go watch a Salman Khan film. Jo young generation thi woh Bobby Deol ko bhool gayi thi (The young generation had forgotten Bobby Deol). So I felt ki main iss film me aaunga toh log pehchanenge ki koi Bobby Deol bhi hai (If I do this film, people will realise I exist).”

Bobby Deol reveals why he agreed to work with Salman Khan in Race 3

Notably, following the success of Race 3 and Aashram, Bobby Deol’s career gained new momentum with his memorable villain role in Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

He has since appeared in projects including The Ba**ds of Bollywood* and Hari Hara Veera Mallu, with Bandar and Jana Nayagan among his upcoming releases.

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