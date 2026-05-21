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Sheryl Crow reveals shock over Lance Armstrong’s new romance during cancer fight

Sheryl Crow candidly shared how she learned that her ex-fiancé, Lance Armstrong, was dating a 'real famous actress'

Sheryl Crow reveals shock over Lance Armstrong’s new romance during cancer fight
Sheryl Crow reveals shock over Lance Armstrong’s new romance during cancer fight

Sheryl Crow has revealed she learned that her ex, Lance Armstrong, was dating a “really famous actress” while she was privately battling cancer, recalling the emotional moment during a difficult period in her life.

While conversing with on Tuesday’s episode of Netflix’s The Bobbycast with host Bobby Bones, the All I Wanna Do songstress said, “I was engaged, I had three beautiful stepchildren, I wanted to have kids with this person.”

“We split in the same week I got diagnosed with breast cancer, and I found out he was seeing a really famous actress,” she said.

“I went through about nine months of radiation and grieving and anger,” Crow, who didn’t say Armstrong’s name, stated.

The couple started dating each other in 2003 and were engaged after two years together.

Sheryl Crow reveals shock over Lance Armstrong’s new romance during cancer fight

They split in February 2006 due to Crow’s desire to have children, which Armstrong wasn’t ready for.

He later wrote about the breakup in his 2009 book, noting she wanted marriage and kids.

“Not that I didn’t want that, but I didn’t want that at that time because I had just gotten out of a marriage, I’d just had kids,” Armstrong added, referring to his first marriage with Kristin Richard from 1998 to 2003, and their three kids, Luke, 17, and twins Grace and Isabelle, 15.

“Yet we’re up against her biological clock — that pressure is what cracked it,” Armstrong continued.

Lance Armstrong tied the knot for the second time with Anna Hansen in 2022 as they started dating in 2008.

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