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Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner eye next step after actor’s controversial Cannes absence

Elordi and Jenner have recently spent time together in Hawaii and Los Angeles

Jacob Elordi, Kendall Jenner eye next step after actor’s controversial Cannes absence

Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner are reportedly considering the next step in their relationship following the actor’s controversial absence from Cannes.

After spending a great time in Hawaii and enjoying a double date with beauty mogul’s sister, Kylie Jenner and her boyfriend Timothee Chalamet, the new couple are said to be "figuring things out naturally".

An insider, in this regard, told PEOPLE, the duo is determined to take things slowly.


“They're not trying to turn this into some big public thing,” dished out the source, adding that both the 28-year-old actor and 30-year-old reality star enjoy spending time together in more private settings.

Jenner has grown fond of Elordi very quickly, the tipster tattled but despite that the couple does not want to move too fast.

In the end, the insider revealed that they want to keep things low-key.

The source news comes interestingly amid the latest rumours surrounding the Wuthering Height actor’s absence in Cannes 2026, with sources alleging that he prioritised personal time with his new girlfriend over a major career moment.

For the unversed, Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner reportedly began dating earlier this year in February 2026 after knowing each other as friends for years.

On professional front, Elordi will soon be seen in The Dog Stars, a movie scheduled to be released on August 28, 2026.

Meanwhile, Jenner remains highly active as a supermodel and global brand ambassador.

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