Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively hit with another major blow over $2M mansion debt

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are facing complications related to an issue with their mansion in Upstate New York.
For the unversed, a report published by the Daily Mail, the luxury property was hit with over $2.1 million in unpaid contractor debt.
In the latest update, the project is reportedly stalled with construction believed to have slowed late last year before stopping entirely sometime around late 2025 or early 2026.
Neither Lively nor Reynolds has publicly addressed the debt claims by the contractor.
It all started when five contractors and subcontractors filed mechanics liens against the couple's 110-acre Lewisboro property in April.
According to Westchester County filings, in their lawsuit, they are owing a combined $2.1 million for unpaid work on the sprawling estate.
Moreover, one construction company alone filed a claim for more than $1.35 million tied to work, including framing, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, drywall, and masonry.
It’s worth mentioning here that the property has been a passion project for the couple ever since they quietly bought the land in 2018 through an LLC back.
During a 2022 planning board hearing, the 38-year-old actress and her husband said that they were "desperate to get shovels in the ground".
The new controversy for the couple comes weeks after Blake Lively settled her lawsuit with It Ends with Us co-star and director Justin Baldoni out of court.