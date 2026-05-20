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Chief’s Rashee Rice undergoes knee surgery before 30-day jail sentence

Chiefs Rashee Rice undergoes knee surgery before serving 30 days in jail

Chief’s Rashee Rice undergoes knee surgery before 30-day jail sentence
Chief’s Rashee Rice undergoes knee surgery before 30-day jail sentence

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice underwent unexpected surgery on his right knee just one week before being ordered to serve 30 days in jail.

Sources state that doctors performed a clean-up procedure to remove loose debris causing painful inflammation.

The young receiver now faces a two-month recovery timeline.

This medical update arrives alongside major legal trouble. On Tuesday, the Texas State Attorney’s Office ordered Rice to go to jail immediately.

The order came after he tested positive for marijuana which directly violated his probation terms. His probation stems from a high-speed car crash on a Dallas highway two years ago.


Under his original plea deal, Rice received a flexible 30-day jail sentence which has now been triggered by the failed drug test.

This situation forces Rice to miss upcoming team practices.

The team is trying to move past legal distractions but a Chiefs spokesman briefly noted, “We are aware of the reports and have been in touch with the league office.”

During a training camp session prior to last season, Rice commented on his mistakes, saying, “You have to learn from things like that. I’ve learned and taken advantage of being able to learn from something like that.”

Rice must now rehab his surgical knee while serving time.

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