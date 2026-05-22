Prince William opens new hospital wing in Isles of Scilly after private royal estate shake-up  

Prince William has officially inaugurated a new hospital wing in the Isles of Scilly after his private plans for the Duchy of Cornwall.
On Friday, May 22nd, the Prince of Wales took a solo trip to the West Country on Thursday and has now travelled to St Mary's, where he supported "healthcare life" at the estate to benefit the people.
During His Royal Highness' official tour, the future monarch met staff and patients and opened a new facility that has increased medical capacity in the Isles.
In his new pre-recorded interview with Heart Breakfast's Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston, William, 43, speaks exclusively about the opening of a new hospital wing.
He highlighted the importance of the installation of services in the area, as he said, "I used to come here a lot when I was younger. My parents brought us down here, and it is a place like no other."
"The children can go where they want; it’s completely safe. It’s beautiful. The water is crystal clear. There’s so much to do down here for a family. It’s fantastic," the next heir to the British throne added.
This update came a few days after a bombshell media report claimed that Prince William had planned to sell his inherited royal estate, the Duchy of Cornwall, which generates most of his revenue.
Earlier this week, The Times reported that the eldest son of King Charles III is to sell 20% of his property over 10 years, as he has now decided to invest £500m in local communities.
So far, the Prince of Wales has not revealed his plans to sell his royal property, which he inherited after his father, King Charles, ascended to the throne in 2023.