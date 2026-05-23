Miley Cyrus marks Hollywood Walk of Fame milestone amid secret marriage buzz 

Miley Cyrus is over the moon after earning Hollywood's biggest career milestone!
The Flowers crooner earned a Hollywood Walk of Fame star on Friday, May 22nd, becoming the 2,845th star on Hollywood Boulevard.
After the star-studded ceremony, Miley took to her Instagram handle to share a heartfelt message, celebrating a notable achievement in her career.
"WALK OF FAME. Surrounded by my fans, who I owe it all to & @donatella_versace in Versace of course (same) and @anyataylorjoy in archival Bob Mackie looking like heaven," the Grammy-winning musician shared.
She went on expressing gratitude as the singer noted, "Days don’t get much better than this. Thank you to my team @crushmusic, @fanmade, @oliviarudensky, @creativeartistsagency, @columbiarecords, my momager @tishcyruspurcell, and Bill Sobel."
"To everyone I know and love, my friends, my family, my love, thank you so much. I adore you," the critically acclaimed singer concluded.
Miley also released a series of exclusive clips from the event, accompanied by her family and her fiancée, Maxx Morando.
Miley Cyrus' secret marriage buzz:
During the event, the Party in the U.S.A. singer's mom, Tish Cyrus, sparked buzz about her daughter's secret marriage to her partner.
The proud mother commented while posing alongside the musician, leaving fans wondering whether she had gotten married to Maxx after her first painful marriage to Liam Hemsworth.
Notably, the Daily Mail reported that during the photo session, Tish said, "We are gonna bring the husband."
Afterwards, the 27-year-old writer, producer and member of the post-punk band Liily joined Miley, and he even sweetly kissed her cheeks.
The couple, who have been in a romantic relationship since 2021, have yet to confirm the "secret" marriage.