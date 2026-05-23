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Kai Trump gets restraining order over stalker claims amid plot targeting Ivanka

Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump granted restraining order against alleged stalker near college

Kai Trump gets restraining order over stalker claims amid plot targeting Ivanka
Kai Trump gets restraining order over stalker claims amid plot targeting Ivanka

Kai Trump secured a restraining order against her alleged stalker, a 26-year-old homeless man named Gabriel Garza Jr.

Donald Trump's granddaughter filed the motion in Palm Beach County Court and was granted a temporary order against the individual last month, OK Magzine reported.

The 19-year-old's protective order restricts Gabriel from stalking, cyberstalking, or committing any criminal offense resulting in physical injury or death against her.

He was also not allowed to come within 500 feet of Kai’s home or place of employment.

A hearing was initially set for April 30, however, Kai requested the court date be postponed so she could finish out high school.

The date was moved to May 14 and the judge extended the restraining order to May 2027.

Gabriel is also not permitted to carry any firearms or weapons.

Last year, Kai was the victim of another scary stalker incident when a man named Anthony Reyes was detained after trying to bombard her grandfather's Florida estate, Mar-a-Lago.

The stalker reportedly jumped over the fence in an attempt to "marry Kai" and was later sentenced to one year probation.

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