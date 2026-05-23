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Trump’s AI video of tossing Stephen Colbert in dumpster sparks buzz

Trump posts AI video of himself dancing and dumping Stephen Colbert in a bin after the show ends

Trump’s AI video of tossing Stephen Colbert in dumpster sparks buzz
Trump’s AI video of tossing Stephen Colbert in dumpster sparks buzz

Donald Trump has shared an AI-generated video of himself throwing comedian Stephen Colbert into a dumpster.

According to Sky News, in a rare post on X, formerly Twitter, the US president shared a video where he grabs Colbert by the shoulder and jacket and tosses him into a large green bin.

The video, which was also posted on his own platform, Truth Social, then shows Trump dancing to YMCA by Village People.

It was posted without comment, but the official White House account also shared the video with the caption: "Bye-bye."

Colbert, long at odds with the US president, was the long-time host of CBS's The Late Show, which aired its final episode this week.


The Late Show was cancelled by Paramount Global, the former owners of CBS, as they sought approval from the Trump administration for its $8bn merger with Skydance.

In response to the show ending, Trump said on Truth Social: "Colbert is finally finished at CBS. Amazing that he lasted so long! No talent, no ratings, no life. He was like a dead person. You could take any person off of the street and they would be better than this total jerk. Thank goodness he's finally gone!"

It's not the first time Trump has taken issue with the host of a talk show, with the president calling for Jimmy Kimmel to be sacked after he made a joke about the first lady.

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