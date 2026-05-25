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Hilary Duff shares new message after near wardrobe mishap at Las Vegas concert

The 'Stranger' crooner is currently on her global 'The Lucky Me Tour' in support of her sixth studio album, 'Luck or Something'

Hilary Duff shares new message after near wardrobe mishap at Las Vegas concert
Hilary Duff shares new message after near wardrobe mishap at Las Vegas concert  

Hilary Duff has a new message for her fans after closing successful musical shows in Las Vegas. 

Despite the interruptions, the 38-year-old American actress and singer took to her Instagram account on Monday, May 25, to express gratitude after receiving immense love for her recent concert tour.

"Thank you so much for all the love on the mine versions, from hunting down the Record Store Day vinyl to hearing you sing these songs back to me live," Duff stated in the caption.

The statement continued, "The response has felt really special. I’m so grateful for all of it. And I’m excited to finally say that all 7 of my tracks will be available on streaming this Friday."

For those unaware, the official music album was released in February of this year; however, the complete album is yet to be fully revealed, as she has already debuted multiple songs.

These tracks include Weather for Tennis, Future Tripping, and We Don’t Talk during her global 2026 tour. 

Hilary Duff is currently on The Lucky Me Tour, in May 2026, she played a sold-out three-night residency at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort in Las Vegas.

A day ago, the critically acclaimed singer modelled a halter-neck-style short sheer top and paired it with loose lavender trousers.

However, Duff, 38, handled the risky wardrobe gracefully as she said, "I’m no stranger to this Vegas stage … so happy to be back at @voltairelv," in another post. 

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