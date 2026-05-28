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FBI Warning: How hackers are hijacking Microsoft 365, Teams, Outlook

The FBI warns the new ‘Kali365’ phishing kit hijacks Microsoft 365 access tokens to bypass multi-factor authentication

FBI Warning: How hackers are hijacking Microsoft 365, Teams, Outlook
FBI Warning: How hackers are hijacking Microsoft 365, Teams, Outlook

The FBI and cybersecurity experts continue to issue urgent warnings regarding the persistent threat of “Account Take-Over” (ATO) attacks targeting major productivity platforms.

Cybercriminals are actively hijacking user credentials for Microsoft 365, Outlook and Teams, often utilizing sophisticated social engineering and automated tools to bypass traditional security measures.

These attacks frequently start with phishing, where hackers send deceptive emails designed to steal login passwords.

Once they gain access, attackers can move through internal systems to exfiltrate sensitive data or manipulate business processes.


The FBI has long highlighted that these schemes are evolving with officials noting that “attackers constantly evolve their tactics employing sophisticated phishing techniques, social engineering and email spoofing to deceive victims.”

The danger is amplified by the rise of “Cybercrime-as-a-Service,” where attackers can purchase specialized tools to automate these breaches.

Modern threats often involve “stealing sensitive data such as passwords, usernames, bank information and other personal details.”

To protect themselves, users and organizations are urged to adopt rigorous security practices including mandatory multi-factor authentication (MFA) and continuous employee training to identify suspicious activity before attackers gain a foothold in their digital workspaces.

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