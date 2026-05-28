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Lewis Hamilton shares emotional message after outing with mom, Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton enjoy family outing with his mom, Kim Kardashian and her kids after Canadian GP pole

Lewis Hamilton shares emotional message after outing with mom, Kim Kardashian
Lewis Hamilton shares emotional message after outing with mom, Kim Kardashian

Lewis Hamilton shared an emotional message for his favourite team after enjoying a family dinner with Kim Kardashian.

The seven-time world champion in a video posted on his social media on Thursday, May 28, shared some of his “core UEFA Champions League memories" ahead of the finals.

The 41-year-old, who is a long-time Arsenal fan, was asked who the one player from the team that he wants in his pit crew is, and he replied, “There are so many players within the team, but probably Martin Ødegaard." I think he would get the job done. He’s cool, calm and collected.”

Hamilton named Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and Thierry Henry as the Champions League's greatest of all time during the rapid-fire questions.

He also shared a heartfelt message for Arsenal ahead of historic finals, saying, “This is to the team Arsenal, my team. I am so proud of you guys. Thank you so much for all you do. Keep pushing. Keep believing in yourself, I am right here with you. I am going to be watching this final. So, just go out and have fun. You are already G.O.A.T.S.”

Arsenal will be playing in the 2026 UEFA Champions League final after a 20-year wait.

The final showdown will be played on Saturday, May 30, 2026, between defending champions Paris Saint-Germain and Arsenal.

This came after Kim Kardashian Lewis Hamilton took another step in their relationship this week as the British F1 driver spent time with the reality star’s children during a family dinner in Los Angeles, Spectrumfm reported. 

At the dinner the pair appeared relaxed and affectionate: Hamilton wrapped an arm around Kardashian’s eldest son Saint, 10, while Kardashian held hands with daughter Chicago, eight, and son Psalm, seven. The Ferrari driver’s mother Carmen Larbalestier also joined the meal, underlining how serious the relationship has become.

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