Meta to launch paid subscriptions across Instagram, Facebook, WhatsApp

Meta users will soon be able to access premium features on Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp.
According to Metro UK, the tech giant announced on Wednesday plans to launch paid subscription plans on its most popular apps as it moves away from its historic reliance on advertising revenue.
Meta’s head of product, Naomi Gleit, announced the “exciting news” in an Instagram video, where she said Facebook Plus, Instagram Plus and WhatsApp Plus would be rolled out to users globally.
While details at the moment are thin, she said the subscriptions would combine “enhanced features that our community already loves” with “new subscription plans that offer premium features for those who want to unlock more from our apps and AI glasses.”
Gleit did not reveal how much the subscriptions will cost, but early reports suggest Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus will be priced at $3.99 per month, while WhatsApp Plus will cost $2.99 per month.
This would be the equivalent of £2.98 and £2.23 respectively, though this does not necessarily reflect the real cost of the subscriptions in the UK.
“These subscription plans offer richer ways to express and connect across our apps with more fun features to be added,” she said.
However, it is believed Instagram Plus and Facebook Plus will allow users to access better analytics, widen their audience reach and customise their profile.
WhatsApp Plus, on the other hand, will focus more on personalisation, including custom ringtones and app themes.