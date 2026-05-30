Anthropic Overtakes OpenAI as World’s most valuable AI startup

Anthropic has officially become the world’s most valuable artificial intelligence startup after securing a massive $65 billion in its latest Series H funding round.
This historic capital injection brings the company’s total valuation to $965 billion, officially pushing it past its rival, OpenAI, which currently holds an $852 billion valuation.
The funding round was led by major investment firms including Altimeter Capital, Dragoneer, Greenoaks and Sequoia Capital.
Beyond the cash influx, the deal includes $15 billion in previously committed investments from key infrastructure partners, notably a $5 billion contribution from Amazon.
Anthropic plans to use these resources to scale its computing power, support the growth of its Claude AI products and continue essential safety research.
As the company celebrates this milestone, leadership emphasized the importance of meeting the intense global demand for its tools. Anthropic’s Chief Financial Officer, Krishna Rao, highlighted this mission, stating:
“This funding will help us serve the historic demand we are experiencing, stay at the research frontier and bring Claude to more of the places where work happens.”
With an annualized revenue run rate now exceeding $47 billion, Anthropic is positioning itself as a dominant, enterprise-focused force in the rapidly evolving AI landscape.