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Spotify announces release of 'Billions Club Live with Olivia Rodrigo'

The launch continues Spotify’s trend of turning significant live shows into streaming concert films

Spotify announces release of Billions Club Live with Olivia Rodrigo
Spotify announces release of 'Billions Club Live with Olivia Rodrigo'

Spotify has officially announced the release of the latest concert film titled Billions Club Live with Olivia Rodrigo: A Concert Film, featuring a special performance by Olivia Rodrigo in Barcelona, sparking excitement among fans.

The anticipated film captures an intimate live show held at the historic Teatre Grec, where only about 1,500 fans attended.

The event was a part of Spotify’s “Billions Club Live” series that celebrates artists whose songs have reached over nearly one billion streams on the platform.

Olivia performed some of her biggest hits, along with tracks from her albums and new material from her forthcoming era.

The concert was particularly designed to offer a personalised look and close to the audience, giving fans a rare chance to see her perform in a small outdoor setting instead of a large stadium.

The performance underscores her emotional vocals and strong stage presence, which have made her one of the most popular pop artists of her generation.


Spotify stated the film will allow fans who attended the show to enjoy the experience, while also offering global audiences a front-row view of the performance.

The launch continues Spotify’s trend of turning significant live shows into streaming concert films.

Spotify’s upcoming concert film is likely to launch on the Swedish-music streaming giant soon, building anticipation ahead of Olivia Rodrigo’s next album era, titled you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love.

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