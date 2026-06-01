Angelina Jolie to mark major family event as ex-Brad Pitt risks losing bond with kids 

Angelina Jolie said no cuts, no buts and no coconuts for her ex, Brad Pitt, especially when it comes to protecting her children.
The Salt actress, who distances herself and her six kids, Maddox Chivan, Pax Thien, Zahara Marley Shiloh Nouvel, Knox Léon, and Vivienne Marcheline, from her former life partner, is set to mark a big family occasion.
A new report resurfaced on Monday, June 1st, stating that the twin kids, Vivienne and Knox Jolie-Pitt, will turn 18 on July 12th, which could mark the end of a 10-year battle between the two.
However, after their milestone birthday, the twins will no longer be beholden to the residual custody agreement, which provided the Fight Club actor visitation rights with his minor children while Angelina had primary custody.
This will also mark "very limited" bond with his adopted and biological children, as it was the last "hope" of the actor to repair the broken ties with his estranged kids, who maintained their distance from their dad since Angelina and Brad’s high-profile separation in 2016.
Now, an insider revealed to Page Six that it was no surprise to the F1 actor, as he has been dealing with family heartbreak since their alleged private jet incident nearly a decade ago.
This update came a few days after Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s adopted son, Maddox, officially filed documents in court to remove the actor's surname from his name.
He was also joined by his youngest sister, Zahara, who went to her graduation ceremony last month, where she introduced herself as Zahara Marley and dropped Pitt from her name, leaving their dad heartbroken.
Despite the ongoing family feud, Brad Pitt appeared unbothered and relaxed during his latest sighting with his girlfriend, Ines de Ramon, but he has yet to respond to these reports.