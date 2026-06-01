King Charles pays emotional tribute to the place closest to Queen Elizabeth’s heart

King Charles III has paid tribute to Balmoral Castle, describing the royal residence as a “sacred” place that held deep significance for the late Queen Elizabeth II.
The British Monarch has written a heartfelt foreword for a new Balmoral Castle guidebook, describing the estate as a “uniquely special” and “almost sacred” place that has served as his family’s cherished Scottish home since 1852.
"With its buildings of startling individuality, which never fail to fascinate, and its precious, almost sacred, surrounding landscape, it is a place where there is constant change, yet everything remains unaltered, with a sense of timelessness which refreshes the soul," King wrote.
In touching remarks, Charles highlighted Queen Elizabeth II’s special affection for the Highlands residence.
"My late mother particularly treasured her time at Balmoral," he said, before adding, "It was here, in these most beloved of surroundings, that she chose to spend her final days."
"I hope that you, too, will be inspired by the rich complexity of the architecture and share in the magic of the surrounding countryside, whose 'wild and majestic' landscape has been the source of inspiration and enjoyment for so many," he concluded.
Notably, Queen Elizabeth II’s life came to a peaceful end at the estate on September 8, 2022, after seven decades as Britain’s monarch.