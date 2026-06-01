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Prince William to carry out key East London engagement before big royal event

The Prince of Wales set to travel to the East London this week to reflect a modern style of leadership

Prince William to carry out key East London engagement before big royal event
Prince William to carry out key East London engagement before big royal event 

Prince William is set to hold a key meeting in East London just a few days before the Royal Family marks a big event.

Days after his plans to sell approximately 20% of the $1.3 billion Duchy of Cornwall property, the Prince of Wales will visit East London to oversee the capital’s leaders in making the change.

William's upcoming royal tour will see how communities are responding to some of the world's biggest challenges, which also include poverty and social isolation, as well as youth-led social change.

On Wednesday, June 3rd, the future king, 43, will also highlight the innovative grassroots initiatives to celebrate the vital role local leaders play in driving lasting, positive impact across the capital.

However, it is not confirmed whether the next heir to the British throne will also accompany his life partner, Kate Middleton, alongside him.

During his new tour, the future monarch will also made special visits to several organizations across East London, which many watchers believe this hands-on approach reflects a modern style of leadership, one focused on listening, understanding, and serving communities.

This update came a few days before the entire British Royal clan gathered to celebrate the union of Princess Anne’s son, Peter Philips and his fiancée, Harriet Sperling.

The wedding ceremony will take place on Saturday, June 6th, at All Saints Church in the Gloucestershire village of Kemble.   

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