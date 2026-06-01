Taylor Swift’s alleged 'Toy Story 5' connection sends fans into frenzy

Taylor Swift fans are convinced the pop superstar may have a connection to the upcoming Toy Story 5.
Pixar sparked speculation after displaying identical billboards across major cities with the initials “TS” and 13 white clouds, prompting fans to wonder whether the Lover singer is involved in Toy Story 5.
“13 clouds and ‘TS'?” one fan wrote on X, referring to Swift’s favorite number and her initials.
The remark added, “Swifties know that can't be a coincidence. The theories are about to go crazy. Swifties see ‘TS' and the number 13 everywhere now.”
Fueling the rumors further, Pixar posted a clip of Jessie dancing beside one of the mysterious billboards, accompanied by a caption that appeared to echo a lyric from Swift’s 2014 anthem Shake It Off.
Another detail fueling speculation is the film’s June 19 release date, which marks the anniversary of Swift’s debut single, Tim McGraw.
“THE DISNEY SWIFTIE ADULTS ARE LIVING FOR THIS!!!” one user wrote in the comments, while another added, “A NEW TAYLOR SWIFT SONG IN TOY STORY 5 IS ACTUALLY THE CURE TO HEAL MILLENNIALS.”
Fans have also pointed to a series of clues, including a Toy Story-style countdown on Swift’s website, cloud animations appearing when searching her name on TikTok, and the seagulls on her 1989 (Taylor’s Version) cover being replaced by clouds across streaming platforms.
While Swift’s involvement remains unconfirmed, Disney has revealed that Bad Bunny will make a voice cameo in Toy Story 5 as Pizza with Sunglasses, a toy shaped like a pizza slice wearing shades.