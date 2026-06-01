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50 Cent blasts ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy after viral intimate video with Diddy

Sean 'Diddy' Combs erupts new controversy after explicit video breaks internet

50 Cent blasts ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy after viral intimate video with Diddy
50 Cent blasts ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy after viral intimate video with Diddy 

Prisoned Sean "Diddy" Combs is back in the headlines with brand-new controversy!  

A 40-minute video clip resurfaced on social media in which disgraced music mogul and adult entertainer Sly Diggler and 50 Cent’s ex-girlfriend, Daphne Joy, were seen involved in inappropriate activities.

Shortly after the footage gained popularity on social media, the Candy Shop hitmaker took to his X account to criticize his former flame and his longtime rival.

"She's not a victim, SIRE is, can you imagine going to eighth grade to find out this is your mom," the rapper noted.

He also questioned the Los Angeles court’s authenticity as he asked, "The court system in LA thinks it's fine."

The American actor, television producer and record executive also mocked Diddy, writing "Free Diddy."

For those unaware, 50 Cent has filed for sole custody of Sire. Joy previously testified in Diddy's sex trafficking case.

The custody battle over Sire Jackson will likely intensify, with both parents’ public actions scrutinized in court.

Notably, the adult entertainment star said the encounter was organized by Combs as part of the revenge against 50 Cent. 

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