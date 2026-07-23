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  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
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Johnny Depp set to ‘Bah! Humbug!’ as he transforms into Scrooge for ‘Ebenezer’

Johnny Depp and Ti West drop first poster and announce release date for ‘Ebenezer’

  • By Sidra Khan
  • Updated 3 hours ago
Johnny Depp set to ‘Bah! Humbug!’ as he transforms into Scrooge for ‘Ebenezer’
Johnny Depp set to ‘Bah! Humbug!’ as he transforms into Scrooge for ‘Ebenezer’

Scrooge is coming – but this time, on Thanksgiving!

The official Instagram account of Ti West’s upcoming Christmas fantasy film Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol shared an exciting update about the movie, sparking massive frenzy among fans.

In the post, the makers shared an official first look of Johnny Depp, who transforms into Scrooge, for the movie and also announced the release date.

Ebenezer is slated to release this Thanksgiving on November 13, 2026.

“The name you know. The story you don’t. Johnny Depp is Ebenezer Scrooge in #EbenezerMovie - only in theatres November 13,” stated the caption.


Alongside the caption was a poster that offered a dark and mysterious first look at the legendary actor.

In the image, most of Depp’s face is hidden with only his piercing eyes visible beneath a snow-covered black top hat.

“Before he was a Scrooge he was… Ebenezer,” read the poster.

Johnny Depp also took to his official Instagram account to tease his exciting upcoming movie, posting three images one after another as he built anticipation.

The three photos read, “Bah,” “Hum,” “Bug,” which is Scrooge’s famous catchphrase from Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol. He says it to express annoyance and his dislike of Christmas.

P.C. Instagram
P.C. Instagram

In his posts’ captions, the Pirates of the Caribbean star teased, “This November…,” “Prepare to be…,” “Humbugged.”

Fans’ reactions

“He's sooo back!” excitedly penned a first, while a second joyfully stated, “We are so ready for this!”

A third added, “Before he was Scrooge he was… already an absolute legend.”

“Eager to see your version of the Dickens classic, JD!” a fourth expressed.

About Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol is an upcoming American Christmas fantasy film based on the 1843 novel A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens.

A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens
A Christmas Carol by Charles Dickens

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol cast

The movie’s star cast includes Johnny Depp, Rupert Grint, Andrea Riseborough, Tramell Tillman, Ian McKellen, and Daisy Ridley.

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol plot

As per the film’s storyline on IMDb, Ebenezer is a “thrilling ghost story set in Dickens' London, following one man's supernatural journey to face his past, present and future as he fights for a second chance at redemption.”

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol release date

Ebenezer: A Christmas Carol is set to release on November 13, 2026.

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