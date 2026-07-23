‘Resident Evil’ trailer: Austin Abrams battles zombie apocalypse in Raccoon City

A deadly outbreak is soon unleashing in Raccoon City.
On Thursday, July 23, Sony Pictures Entertainment released the highly anticipated trailer for Resident Evil, the second reboot of the Resident Evil film series, based on Capcom's Resident Evil video game franchise.
The spine-chilling trailer shows Austin Abrams’ Bryan in a nonstop survival battle during a zombie apocalypse in Raccoon City.
As the preview begins, it shows Bryan driving through the dark streets of Raccoon City to make a late-night delivery. But everything changes when a deadly virus outbreak spreads, turning people into zombies and other terrifying monsters. As chaos takes over the city, Bryan fights to stay alive while being hunted by deadly creatures.
Fans react to Resident Evil trailer
The exciting trailer fueled anticipation among fans for the upcoming movie as they flooded the comments on YouTube expressing eagerness.
“I can't wait until he finally says "I am Resident Evil,”” commented one, while a second wrote, “FINALLY A GOOD RESIDENT EVIL MOVIE!!! I'm 100% so sold for this one!”
Another said, “He's not acting like a Resident Evil protagonist, he's acting like a Resident Evil PLAYER. Which is a 1000 times better.”
“This actually looks Good. I am hyped ngl....” said one more.
About Resident Evil
Directed by Zach Cregger and penned by Cregger and Shay Hatten, Resident Evil is an upcoming horror movie, which is the second reboot of the Resident Evil film series.
Resident Evil plot
According to IMDb, Resident Evil “Follows a hapless courier tasked with delivering a package to a remote hospital. He soon finds himself caught in the middle of an outbreak and must fight through hordes of mutated creatures to survive.
Resident Evil release date
Resident Evil – starring Austin Bryan, Zach Cherry, Kali Reis, and Paul Walter Hauser – is slated to release on September 18, 2026.