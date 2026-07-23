Taylor Swift's sister-in-law breaks silence on 'magical' MSG wedding, calls pop star 'family'

Kylie Kelce has opened up about Taylor Swift becoming part of the Kelce clan and her Madison Square Garden wedding with Travis Kelce.
On Thursday, July 23 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast Kylie expressed her excitement about the wedding, noting, "I would like to say congratulations to Tay and Trav, it was magical."
"I'm so happy for them, [and I] love them so, so dearly. It was only making it official because Taylor's been family now for quite some time, so that's that."
Kylie Kelce's urges fans to wait for Taylor Swift to share wedding details
She added, "Anything else you can check in with Taylor and Travis about because any of the details they want to share, they can share. Otherwise, it was intimate and incredible and full of love — both for each other and everybody else's love for them."
Kylie Kelce's daughters' serve as flower girls
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce tied the knot in a star-studded July 3 ceremony held at MSG.
The wedding was officiated by Adam Sandler with Kylie's husband, Jason Kelce, serving as Travis' Best Man, while Taylor's brother Austin was her Man of Honour.
Moreover, Kylie and Jason's daughters were the flower girls.
The pair, who exchanged vows in 2018, are parents to Wyatt, 6, Ellie, 5, Bennett, 3, and Finn, 16 months.
Jason Kelce on Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding
Talking to reporters at the American Century Championship golf tournament after wedding week, Jason noted, "It was a special event for our entire family, and obviously my daughters are incredible."
He added, "They're beautiful, they're incredible personalities. And Travis and Taylor love them. So, very happy we were able to be a part of it. And more importantly, very happy for those two. It was an amazing day."
For their wedding, both the bride and groom were styled in Christian Dior haute couture, with the pop star pairing Cartier jewellery for her special day.
The official photographs from the wedding have not been shared as of yet, with Dior confirming that Taylor herself will be sharing the first look via her personal Instagram account.