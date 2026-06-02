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Millie Bobby Brown teases fun BTS moments from 'Enola Holmes 3' ahead of film release

The 'Enola Holmes 3' is slated to be released globally in theatres next month

Millie Bobby Brown teases fun BTS moments from Enola Holmes 3 ahead of film release
Millie Bobby Brown teases fun BTS moments from 'Enola Holmes 3' ahead of film release  

Millie Bobby Brown has fueled excitement with light-hearted behind-the-scenes glimpses from her upcoming film, Enola Holmes 3.

On Monday, June 1st, the Stranger Things star took to her Instagram account to share a fun video clip featuring the new mystery movie’s director, Philip Barantini.

In a fun, never-before-seen glimpse, the 45-year-old British director and producer extracts sea salt on a seaside as he shows Millie, who was recording him from behind the camera, alongside Louis Patridge.

"When your director used to be a chef. Enola Holmes 3 will be yours, a month today!" The Electric State actress wrote.

Fans reaction on Enola Holmes 3: 

The video gained momentum, and several fans expressed excitement over the new movie, with one writing, "I can’t wait to see my detective get married HAHAH."

"CAN’T WAIT!! I’m so excited," another commented.

While a third said, "ONE MONTH TILL ENOLA HOLMES EXACTLY."

The forthcoming film, Enola Holmes 3, revolves around a sudden international rescue mission after Sherlock Holmes is mysteriously kidnapped.

Notably, the story centres on Enola, played by Millie, who is about to marry Lord Tewkesbury, portrayed by Louis Patridge, and later travels to the Mediterranean island of Malta to unravel a deep conspiracy and save her brother.

The film is scheduled to be released globally on July 1st, 2026. 

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