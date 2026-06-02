Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi enjoy ramen date in Japan amid blossoming romance

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have taken their yet-to-be-confirmed romance to Tokyo.
The pair, who have been making headlines with their quite dates, were seen posing for a snap at restaurant Udon Shin in Tokyo, Japan.
On Monday, June 1, the restaurant posted the selfie taken alongside the employees with the caption, "Thank you for coming to Udon Shin."
In the sweet click, the Frankenstein star could be seen leaning towards Kendall with a smile as the supermodel also leant her head a little to the side. The pair were rocking matching black t-shirts.
"Hope you had a wonderful time. Thank you so much for visiting our store," the caption added.
Fans flooded the social media platforms, sharing their excitement about Jacob's and Kendall's buzzing romance following their Hawaii outing.
"I'm rooting for them. They look so perfect," one fan penned in the comment section of the viral post.
A second fan said on X, "Thank you to these restaurants for keeping us fed."
"The LEAN OVER!! The distance did not require all that," a third user said.
"They are perfect together," another fan shared.
Their international trip came just two weeks after they were spotted on a beach date in Hawaii, following which sources claimed they got more close.
An insider noted, "Kendall really didn't expect to be this into him this fast, but Hawaii kind of changed everything."
Moreover, Jacob and Kendall were also spotted on a double date with Kylie Jenner and her beau, Timothée Chalamet in LA.
The hottest new couple were also spotted over Memorial Day weekend with Hailey and Justin Bieberat the five-star Santa Barbara San Ysidro Ranch hotel.
Notably, the Euphoria star and Kendall were first seen making out at Justin's Coachella afterparty in April, and the pair were encouraged to explore their possible bond by Justin and Hailey Bieber and their mutual friends.