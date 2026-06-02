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Mika Abdalla, fiancé Jake Short call it quits as 'Off Campus' S2 gains momentum

Jake Short and Mika Abdalla confirmed separation after 'Off Campus' renewed for second instalment

Mika Abdalla, fiancé Jake Short call it quits as Off Campus S2 gains momentum
Mika Abdalla, fiancé Jake Short call it quits as 'Off Campus' S2 gains momentum 

Mika Abdalla and her fiancé, Jake Short, confirmed their split after Off Campus renewed for season 2.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, an insider close to the couple revealed to Us Weekly that the Snack Shack star has called it quits from the A.N.T. Farm actor after a year of getting engaged.

“Due to recent interest in Mika’s personal life, it would feel remiss not to address that she and Jake are no longer together,” the representative confirmed the split.

The tipster went on sharing that, "They continue to support each other and remain on friendly terms, and kindly ask for privacy and respect."

Mika Abdalla and Jake Short's engagement was first publicly confirmed in May 2025. 

The news was announced when Short‘s manager, Brian Medavoy, posted about their engagement on Instagram.

Notably, the update came just days after Off Campus creator Louisa Levy announced that the romantic comedy-drama has been renewed for season 2, which will focus on Elle Kennedy's book The Score.

According to media reports, the second instalment will revolve around the love story of Mika Abdalla's character, Allie Hayes and Dean Di Laurentis, played by Stephen Kalyn. 

However, the first season focuses on the fake-dating bargain between Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli)    

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