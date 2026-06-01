Sydney Sweeney announces production house Honey Trap after ‘Euphoria 3’ finale

Sydney Sweeney made major career move after her controversial Euphoria 3 finale.
The 28-year-old actress is launching Honey Trap, alongside her longtime creative collaborator Kaylee McGregor, who will serve as president of development and production, according to Deadline.
In addition, Sydney‘s new company has set up a first-look deal at Sony Pictures, who she previously worked with on Anyone But You, and will again work with on the upcoming Barbarella.
Sydney and Kaylee already have two upcoming projects together, as listed on IMDb – Custom of the Country, and The Housemaid sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret.