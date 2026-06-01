News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Sydney Sweeney announces production house Honey Trap after ‘Euphoria 3’ finale

Sydney Sweeney signs major Sony deal after launching her own production company Honey Trap

Sydney Sweeney announces production house Honey Trap after ‘Euphoria 3’ finale
Sydney Sweeney announces production house Honey Trap after ‘Euphoria 3’ finale

Sydney Sweeney made major career move after her controversial Euphoria 3 finale.

The 28-year-old actress is launching Honey Trap, alongside her longtime creative collaborator Kaylee McGregor, who will serve as president of development and production, according to Deadline.

In addition, Sydney‘s new company has set up a first-look deal at Sony Pictures, who she previously worked with on Anyone But You, and will again work with on the upcoming Barbarella.

Sydney and Kaylee already have two upcoming projects together, as listed on IMDb – Custom of the Country, and The Housemaid sequel, The Housemaid’s Secret.

Taylor Swift finally breaks silence on 'Toy Story 5' involvement in exciting post
Taylor Swift finally breaks silence on 'Toy Story 5' involvement in exciting post
Pedro Pascal sends fans into frenzy with special Pride Month post
Pedro Pascal sends fans into frenzy with special Pride Month post
Lady Gaga faces backlash over makeup brand controversy
Lady Gaga faces backlash over makeup brand controversy
Tom Holland drops major plans for the next ‘Spider-Man’
Tom Holland drops major plans for the next ‘Spider-Man’
Niall Horan admits envy over Harry Styles’ stratospheric solo success
Niall Horan admits envy over Harry Styles’ stratospheric solo success
Blake Lively at Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding? Insiders reveal chances
Blake Lively at Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce wedding? Insiders reveal chances
'Euphoria' cast member makes shocking claims over intimate scenes
'Euphoria' cast member makes shocking claims over intimate scenes
50 Cent blasts ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy after viral intimate video with Diddy
50 Cent blasts ex-girlfriend Daphne Joy after viral intimate video with Diddy
Joe Negri’s death marks end of an era for 'Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood' fans
Joe Negri’s death marks end of an era for 'Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood' fans
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's low-key London wedding as actor breaks down in tears
Inside Dua Lipa, Callum Turner's low-key London wedding as actor breaks down in tears
Sydney Sweeney claps back at backlash as 'Euphoria' S3 wraps with major twists
Sydney Sweeney claps back at backlash as 'Euphoria' S3 wraps with major twists
James Van Der Beek’s ex wife Heather McComb remarries after his death
James Van Der Beek’s ex wife Heather McComb remarries after his death

Popular News

Nvidia CEO dines with SK Hynix, Samsung execs in Taipei after chip launch

Nvidia CEO dines with SK Hynix, Samsung execs in Taipei after chip launch

2 hours ago
Pedro Pascal sends fans into frenzy with special Pride Month post

Pedro Pascal sends fans into frenzy with special Pride Month post
2 hours ago
Iran halts US talks, threatens Strait of Hormuz shutdown after Lebanon strikes

Iran halts US talks, threatens Strait of Hormuz shutdown after Lebanon strikes
5 hours ago