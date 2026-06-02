Britney Spears stuns in new hairstyle after troubling year

Britney Spears dazzled in a new hairdo by a celebrity hairstylist, Chris Appleton.
On Monday, June 1, the hairstylist, who often works with Kim Kardashian and has previously shared hopes to collaborate with Britney, penned a heartfelt message for the Womanizer hitmaker alongside a selfie with the star.
"As a kid growing up in England, Britney Spears was the soundtrack to so many moments," Chris wrote.
He continued, "Never in a million years did I think I'd one day be standing behind the chair (or in this case her standing behind mine, lol) styling her hair."
"Some moments really do come full circle," he continued. "She is not only an icon, but one of the most genuinely kind and gentle souls I've ever met."
Kim Kardashian reacted to the heartwarming post, as she commented two hearts under the selfie.
In the accompanied snap, Britney could be seen holding up several curling tools and sticking out her tongue playfully as the hairstylist smiled at the camera.
The Toxic singer's new hair was pin-straight and parted down the middle in her signature blonde colour.
Chris also reshared the post on his Instagram Stories with Britney's 1998 hit Baby One More Time as the background music.
Britney Spears' dramatic look change came after she made headlines for a DUI arrest and an eventual rehab stay.
In March, she was arrested in Ventura County, California, on suspicion of DUI and report showed that she allegedly took several prescription medications, including Adderall, Prozac and Lamictal.
The following month, the singer checked herself into rehab and left the facility after more than two weeks of treatment.