-Tom Holland drops major plans for the next ‘Spider-Man’

Tom Holland has hinted at potential future developments within the Marvel Cinematic Universe ahead of his new movie release, Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
The 29-year-old actor, during his interview with Variety, expressed his major interest in supporting the next lead.
"For whoever's next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter," said Holland.
He then added, "Whatever that looks like, I don't know. But if I could do what Downey did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset."
As per the Spider-Man: No Way Home star, he is looking forward to helping the makers in the next generation of Spider-Man characters.
Holland is currently preparing for the release of the next Spider-Man movie titled Spider-Man: Brand New Day.
Produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures, the movie has been directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.
In the film, Parker anonymously protects New York City as the hero Spider-Man and investigates a powerful new threat while his superpowers undergo a surprising and potentially dangerous evolution.
The forthcoming movie also stars Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Mark Ruffalo, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, and Michael Mando.
It’s worth mentioning here that Tom Holland starrer Spider-Man: Brand New Day is slated to be released on July 31, 2026.