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Hannah Waddingham hints at tension on set with 'Ted Lasso' co-star Jason Sudeikis

Hannah Waddingham discussed Jason Sudeikis' working style ahead of 'Ted Lasso' season 4 release

Hannah Waddingham hints at tension on set with Ted Lasso co-star Jason Sudeikis
Hannah Waddingham hints at tension on set with 'Ted Lasso' co-star Jason Sudeikis

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham has revealed that she shares a "love-hate relationship" with her co-star, Jason Sudeikis.

Discussing her experience of working with the We're the Millers actor, Hannah highlighted Jason's working style, which is not always optimal.

In the interview with Variety, The Fall Guy actress was discussing the production of the forthcoming Season 4 of Ted Lasso and said that work continuously requires flexibility due to Jason's habit of making last-minute changes in the script.

She plays AFC Richmond owner Rebecca Welton in the Emmy-winning comedy Ted Lasso.

Talking to Variety, Hanna said, "With that boy, you've got to roll with the punches. He and I have an ongoing love-hate relationship that he changes it last minute."


Jason not only stars in the hit series as the American football coach, Ted Lasso, but also co-created and co-wrote the series.

The series follows an American college football coach hired to manage a struggling football team despite having no experience in the sport.

Hannah also addressed one of the show's longest-running fan theories - a possibility of romance between Rebecca and Ted.

"I love that we buck against the norm," she said. "And they are undoubtedly soulmates, but that can mean a myriad of things. I love all the relationships in it."

And while there might be a tad bit of tension on the set, Hannah shared that the cast members are all quite close and shared and that its "odd" if they don't contact weekly.

In the fourth instalment, fans will see Ted Lasso transform from coaching a Premier League team to a second division women's football squad, with Brendan Hunt set to reprise his role as Coach Beard.

Ted Lasso will make its global debut on August 5, 2026, followed by a weekly episode every Wednesday.

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