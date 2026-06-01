Charli XCX reveals release date for new album ‘Music, Fashion, Film’

Charli XCX recently dropped the release date for her upcoming and seventh studio album, Music, Fashion, Film.
The 33-year-old British singer took to Instagram on Monday, June 1, and not only revealed the title name along with the news that it’s being released next month.
Charli also posted its cover on social media, featuring a black-and-white photo of John Cale, Marc Jacobs and Martin Scorsese to represent each aspect of the title, three legends in their respective fields.
In the caption, the Brat hitmaker wrote, “My new album Music, Fashion, Film is out july 24th.”
She also added, “11 songs, 30 minutes, 5 seconds. available to pre order now, love you xx.”
It’s worth mentioning here that the Speed Drive songstress earlier teased about her upcoming album, noting that her next release will be very different from her signature dance beats and Auto-Tune.
In an April cover story with British Vogue, Charli said, “For me, it’s fun to flip the form. We know there’s gonna be people who are bothered by it, but that’s fine.”
Charli XCX’s upcoming seventh studio album, Music, Fashion, Film, will be released on July 24.
On professional front, the singer, whose real name is Charlotte Emma Aitchison, will also star in erotic thriller movie, I Want Your Sex.