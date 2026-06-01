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Taylor Swift finally breaks silence on 'Toy Story 5' involvement in exciting post

Taylor Swift finally unveils her ‘Toy Story 5’ song in surprising announcement

Taylor Swift finally breaks silence on Toy Story 5 involvement in exciting post
Taylor Swift finally breaks silence on 'Toy Story 5' involvement in exciting post

The highly anticipated rumour regarding Taylor Swift’s involvement in Toy Story 5 has been addressed by none other than the singer herself.

The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker has broken her silence regarding her involvement in the upcoming film in a post shared on social media, confirming her involvement in Disney-Pixar's forthcoming movie.


The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, June 1,and shared a lengthy post,writing, “It’s a *Toy* Story. You knew it! My new original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th.”

Swift went on to say, “I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.

“I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”

In the end, the Love Story hitmaker announced, “You can pre-order now exclusively on my site and catch Toy Story 5 in theaters June 19th.”

It’s worth mentioning here that Taylor Swift has a long connection to the Toy Story franchise that goes back to 2010, when she re-recorded You Belong With Me with the movie in 2010

Her I Knew It, I Knew You song will be released alongside the release date of Toy Story 5, on June 19, 2026.

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