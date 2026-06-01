Taylor Swift finally breaks silence on 'Toy Story 5' involvement in exciting post

The highly anticipated rumour regarding Taylor Swift’s involvement in Toy Story 5 has been addressed by none other than the singer herself.
The Fate of Ophelia hitmaker has broken her silence regarding her involvement in the upcoming film in a post shared on social media, confirming her involvement in Disney-Pixar's forthcoming movie.
The 36-year-old singer took to Instagram on Monday, June 1,and shared a lengthy post,writing, “It’s a *Toy* Story. You knew it! My new original song “I Knew It, I Knew You” for Disney and @pixar’s @toystory 5 will be yours on June 5th.”
Swift went on to say, “I’ve always dreamed of getting to write for these characters who I’ve adored since I was a 5 year old kid watching the first Toy Story movie.
“I fell instantly in love with Toy Story 5 when I was lucky enough to see it in its early stages, and I wrote this song as soon as I got home from the screening. Sometimes you just know, right?”
In the end, the Love Story hitmaker announced, “You can pre-order now exclusively on my site and catch Toy Story 5 in theaters June 19th.”
It’s worth mentioning here that Taylor Swift has a long connection to the Toy Story franchise that goes back to 2010, when she re-recorded You Belong With Me with the movie in 2010
Her I Knew It, I Knew You song will be released alongside the release date of Toy Story 5, on June 19, 2026.