Lady Gaga faces backlash over makeup brand controversy

Lady Gaga's makeup brand has been hit with massive backlash following controversy surrounding its recent products.
Her beauty brand Haus Labs has been called out by beauty influencer Golloria George over its lack of inclusivity, specifically being absent from its latest range of products.
George, who has been a fan of her cosmetic brand in the past, in her recent Instagram post, talked about the new line of liquid bronzers.
As per the influencer, Haus Labs had sent her the “three darkest shades” of their new bronzer collection.
She then revealed that after swatching the products on her skin and showcasing the evident mismatch in colour.
“Gaga, Haus Labs, you guys usually do not miss… Did something change on the team?” said the influencer.
She then expressed that she is genuinely perplexed because she generally does like a lot of Haus Labs complexion products.
In her caption, her caption, Golloria George wrote, “and no one is bigger than the program. not me, NOT haus labs, NOT any brand. do better @hauslabs.”
Neither the Bad Romance hitmaker nor her legal representative has responded to the call out.
It’s worth mentioning here that Lady Gaga launched her makeup brand Haus Labs in September 2019.