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Kate Middleton, King Charles set to join forces in rare collaboration for cancer campaign

King Charles and Queen Camilla will joined by Kate Middleton today at St James Palace

Kate Middleton, King Charles set to join forces in rare collaboration for cancer campaign
Kate Middleton, King Charles set to join forces in rare collaboration for cancer campaign 

The cancer-stricken members of the British Royal Family have collaborated for a special cause they experience together.

On Tuesday, June 2nd, the Daily Mail editor, Rebecca English, took to her Instagram account to share an update on the Princess of Wales and King Charles’ new initiative.

In an announcement, she revealed that the future Queen and the 77-year-old monarch will attend a special reception at St James’s Palace. 

P.C. Rebecca English./Instagram Stories
P.C. Rebecca English./Instagram Stories 

The royal event sees the 125th anniversary of Cancer Research UK, as both royals have dealt with the illness.

During the key occasion, the charity’s organisers will highlight its impact and showcase the work of the researchers, clinicians, and volunteers with Cancer Research UK.

Apart from Kate, 44, and Charles, Her Majesty, Queen Camilla, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester will also attend the reception, hosted by the King as Patron of Cancer Research UK.

King Charles, who announced he had been diagnosed with an undisclosed form of cancer in February 2024, has been a patron of Cancer Research UK since April 2024.

However, Kate Middleton does not hold an official, formal patronage with Cancer Research UK, but she remains a dedicated advocate for cancer-related causes.

Her Royal Highness first publicly announced her cancer diagnosis in March 2024 following major abdominal surgery.

Later, she completed a six-month course of chemotherapy in September 2024 and officially announced she was in remission in January 2025.

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