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Royal family tensions rise as Andrew's criminal probe takes new turn

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor accused of leaking confidential royal information in new resurfaced emails

Royal family tensions rise as Andrews criminal probe takes new turn
Royal family tensions rise as Andrew's criminal probe takes new turn  

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor has put the Royal Family in jeopardy after shocking details emerged during his criminal investigation.

Over the weekend, the Thames Valley Police revealed that Buckingham Palace received emails nearly six years ago that appear to show that the former Duke of York leaked confidential information during his key role as trade envoy.

The disgraced ex-prince, who has also faced scrutiny due to his controversial ties with the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, has once again become a reason of utter shame for the British Royal monarchy after a Jeffrey Epstein victim came forward.  

Jess Michaels recently accused Buckingham Palace of deliberately "protecting" Andrew over his bad deeds.

In a conversation with The Telegraph, the victim, who was sexually assaulted by Jeffrey Epstein in 1991 at the age of 22, said, "Six years ago, the Palace knew Andrew wasn't just a problem."

"He could face a criminal investigation. And they sat on it," Jeff argued as Palace failed to investigate allegations against Andrew before his arrest in February of this year. 

He also talked about an infamous late Epstein victim, Virginia Giuffre, whose efforts to expose the duke ended up committing suicide last year.

"Protecting him meant doubting her, Virginia Roberts Giuffre was telling the truth, and she didn't live to see them admit it. That breaks my heart, and it should break everyone's," he added. 

So far, neither Buckingham Palace nor King Charles' representatives have responded to Thames Valley Police's latest findings.  

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