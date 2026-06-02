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Princess Charlene, Prince Albert meet Queen Letizia, King Felipe for key meeting in Spain

Queen Letizia and King Felipe welcomed Princess Charlene and Prince Albert in Spain for historic two-day trip

Princess Charlene, Prince Albert meet Queen Letizia, King Felipe for key meeting in Spain
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert meet Queen Letizia, King Felipe for key meeting in Spain  

Princess Charlene and Prince Albert received a warm welcome in Spain for a historical diplomatic meeting. 

The King and Queen of Spain arrived at the Royal Botanical Garden in Madrid alongside the Monaco royal delegates to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the diplomatic mission of the Principality of Monaco to Spain. 

Her Serene Highness and His Serene Highness also toured a pair of exhibitions mounted by the Monaco Embassy in Madrid.

On Monday, June 1st, Charlene, 48, and Albert, 68, are on their surprise two-day trip, during which they intend to highlight 150 years since Monaco established its first official diplomatic mission in Spain on July 14, 1876.

The reunion of two royal families did not take place for the first time as Prince Rainier and Princess Grace visited Spain on several occasions for official visits between the 1950s and 1980s.

As the new photos and video clips of the two royals gained popularity, several royal fans accused Princess Charlene of performing incorrect and unnecessary curtsies.

"Completely ridiculous and nonsense!! The same lady who has the privilege of wearing white when she meets The Pope, curtysing to a queen consort, when she herself is a consort of a sovereign. Acting this way, she is discrediting herself as well as the people of Monaco," one fan blasted.

Another said, "Both couples are Heads of State. A handshake would’ve been enough."

"Princess Charlene, when you're going to learn that you don't have to bow because you're the Consort of a Reigning Sovereign Prince, you're just like the rest," a third said.

So far, neither Princess Charlene nor Prince Albert has responded to the backlash.   

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