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Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene mark 150th anniversary visit to Madrid

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene arrive in Madrid for historic 150th anniversary visit

Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene mark 150th anniversary visit to Madrid
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene mark 150th anniversary visit to Madrid

Prince Albert II and Princess Charlene of Monaco have officially begun their two-day visit to Madrid, marking the 150th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Spain and Monaco.

During his two-day official visit, he was received by H.M. King Felipe VI.

Moreover, the Sovereign Prince was greeted by the Spanish monarch at the entrance of the royal residence before the two Heads of State held a working session focused on strengthening bilateral relations between Monaco and Spain.


According to Hello! during the meeting, the two heads the shared a private lunch.

From there, Prince Albert will travel to Moncloa Palace for an official audience with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez.

Later in the day, unless plans change or she might make a private visit around the capital.

Moreover, Princess Charlene is also expected to take part in the only official event currently confirmed on her schedule: the centerpiece of the visit.

The princely couple will visit Madrid’s Royal Botanical Garden alongside King Felipe and Queen Letizia.

Although it is not a state visit, it will be remembered as Princess Charlene’s first official trip to Spain in her role as Princess of Monaco.

It’s worth mentioning here that the anniversary of diplomatic relations between Monaco and Spain has been celebrated throughout the year.  

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