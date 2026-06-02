News
Make us preferred on Google
News

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward begin Portugal trip with historic engagement in Lisbon

Prince Edward and Duchess Sophie will conclude their official state visit to Lisbon, Portugal on Wednesday

Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward begin Portugal trip with historic engagement in Lisbon
Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward begin Portugal trip with historic engagement in Lisbon 

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh touched down in Lisbon as they officially kicked off their three-day state visit to Portugal. 

On Monday, June 1st, Sophie, 61, and Edward, 62, commenced their trip with a historic engagement at the country’s capital.

The senior working royal members paid a heartfelt visit to the Portuguese National Archive, inaugurating the Treaty of Windsor Exhibition.

For those unaware, the treaty was seen as a landmark occasion in celebrating 640 years of diplomatic relations between Britain and Portugal.

During the historic event, Her Royal Highness kept her profile minimal as she wore a trendy-style shirt dress.

The youngest brother of King Charles III opted for a grey suit with a crisp white shirt.

The royal couple also stole the spotlight after they took on one of Lisbon’s iconic yellow trams for a 10-minute ride, during which they explored the ethereal side of the city.

As the photos garnered fans' attention, several of them flocked to the comment section with their heartfelt praise.

"How wonderful to see them enjoying a tram ride like anyone else, and looking at pics of the late queen was a nice touch," one wrote.

While a second gushes, "These two are just so darn cute right now!"

"Edward is so happy receiving a toy-sized tram and Sophie’s look," a third noted.

Afterwards, Sophie and Edward attended a garden party at the residence of the UK Ambassador in Lisbon.

The royal pair will conclude their high-profile visit to Portugal on June 3rd, 2026. 

Princess Ingrid Alexandra set to rush home from Australia amid mother's ailing health
Princess Ingrid Alexandra set to rush home from Australia amid mother's ailing health
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert meet Queen Letizia, King Felipe for key meeting in Spain
Princess Charlene, Prince Albert meet Queen Letizia, King Felipe for key meeting in Spain
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene mark 150th anniversary visit to Madrid
Prince Albert II, Princess Charlene mark 150th anniversary visit to Madrid
Prince William takes control as 'Shadow King' amid King Charles cancer battle
Prince William takes control as 'Shadow King' amid King Charles cancer battle
Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein mark wedding milestone with stunning new photo
Princess Rajwa, Crown Prince Hussein mark wedding milestone with stunning new photo
Prince William to carry out key East London engagement before big royal event
Prince William to carry out key East London engagement before big royal event
King Charles pays emotional tribute to the place closest to Queen Elizabeth’s heart
King Charles pays emotional tribute to the place closest to Queen Elizabeth’s heart
Royal family tensions rise as Andrew's criminal probe takes new turn
Royal family tensions rise as Andrew's criminal probe takes new turn
Meghan Markle’s dad set to make major decision after life-saving leg amputation
Meghan Markle’s dad set to make major decision after life-saving leg amputation
Andrew hit with new bombshell claims over Royal Ascot 2002 scandal
Andrew hit with new bombshell claims over Royal Ascot 2002 scandal
Royal security scandal: 5 armed officers face major consequences over Kensington incident
Royal security scandal: 5 armed officers face major consequences over Kensington incident
Princess Eugenie speaks out after stepping back from key role amid Andrew scandal
Princess Eugenie speaks out after stepping back from key role amid Andrew scandal

Popular News

Ju Haknyeon prostitution allegations: Reporter indicted on defamation charges

Ju Haknyeon prostitution allegations: Reporter indicted on defamation charges
2 hours ago
Sabrina Carpenter receives relief in restraining order battle months after stalker drama

Sabrina Carpenter receives relief in restraining order battle months after stalker drama
3 hours ago
Meta AI security warning: Hackers exploiting chatbots to hijack accounts

Meta AI security warning: Hackers exploiting chatbots to hijack accounts
3 hours ago