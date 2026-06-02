Duchess Sophie, Prince Edward begin Portugal trip with historic engagement in Lisbon 

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh touched down in Lisbon as they officially kicked off their three-day state visit to Portugal.
On Monday, June 1st, Sophie, 61, and Edward, 62, commenced their trip with a historic engagement at the country’s capital.
The senior working royal members paid a heartfelt visit to the Portuguese National Archive, inaugurating the Treaty of Windsor Exhibition.
For those unaware, the treaty was seen as a landmark occasion in celebrating 640 years of diplomatic relations between Britain and Portugal.
During the historic event, Her Royal Highness kept her profile minimal as she wore a trendy-style shirt dress.
The youngest brother of King Charles III opted for a grey suit with a crisp white shirt.
The royal couple also stole the spotlight after they took on one of Lisbon’s iconic yellow trams for a 10-minute ride, during which they explored the ethereal side of the city.
As the photos garnered fans' attention, several of them flocked to the comment section with their heartfelt praise.
"How wonderful to see them enjoying a tram ride like anyone else, and looking at pics of the late queen was a nice touch," one wrote.
While a second gushes, "These two are just so darn cute right now!"
"Edward is so happy receiving a toy-sized tram and Sophie’s look," a third noted.
Afterwards, Sophie and Edward attended a garden party at the residence of the UK Ambassador in Lisbon.
The royal pair will conclude their high-profile visit to Portugal on June 3rd, 2026.