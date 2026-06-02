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Princess Ingrid Alexandra set to rush home from Australia amid mother's ailing health

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree at the University of Sydney

Princess Ingrid Alexandra set to rush home from Australia amid mothers ailing health
Princess Ingrid Alexandra set to rush home from Australia amid mother's ailing health

Princess Ingrid Alexandra of Norway is set to return home from school in Australia amid reports of her mother, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, deteriorating health.

Crown Prince Haakon announced the news of his daughter's return during a press conference in Japan.

As reported by Norwegian broadcaster NRK, the 22-year-old royal "plans to come home soon. It has to do with the family situation. She wants to be with her mother".

The princess will eventually return to Australia following the visit, where she is currently pursuing a bachelor's degree with a focus on international relations and political economy at the University of Sydney.


Moreover, the Norwegian palace announced that the Crown Prince's Japan trip was being cut short by a day due to the future Queen's "health situation".

Last week, the prince shared that Mette-Marit, who was diagnosed with chronic pulmonary fibrosis in 2018, is "seriously ill".

In a recent outing, the Crown Princess was photographed wearing a nasal cannula.

Mette-Marit is not the only Norwegian Royal Family member facing health concerns, as Queen Sonja, 88, was admitted to a hospital last week for "atrial fibrillation and heart failure".

She previously had a pacemaker installed in January 2025.

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