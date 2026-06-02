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Owain Rhys Davies, 'Twin Peaks' actor dies at 44, family in shock over 'sudden death'

The Welsh actor, who appeared in 'Twin Peaks' and 'The OA' has passed away suddenly

Owain Rhys Davies, Twin Peaks actor dies at 44, family in shock over sudden death
Owain Rhys Davies, 'Twin Peaks' actor dies at 44, family in shock over 'sudden death'

Owain Rhys Davis, the actor best known for his work in Twin Peaks: The Return, has suddenly passed away at the age of 44.

On Tuesday, June 2, The OA star's family announced the heartbreaking and shocking news in a statement, noting, "It is with profound sadness that my father and I share the news that my brother, Owain, has passed away."

"This news will come as a great shock to many. The reach of Owain's love, friendship and generosity was vast," the statement read.


Owain's brother, Rhodri, said that while there were "questions" surrounding the actor's death, the family's "understanding is that Owain passed suddenly, naturally, and peacefully".

The statement added, "The outpouring of messages we have received over the past few days has been deeply moving and a testament to the impact he had on so many lives."

About Owain Rhys Davies

Owain Rhys Davies was best known for his role in Twin Peaks: The Return, the David Lynch and Mark Frost revival of the hit 1990s series, which aired in 2017. 

He played Agent Wilson in three episodes and also appeared in Netflix sci-fi drama The OA, co-starring Brit Marling and Jason Isaacs.

Besides that, he worked on 2016 Disney film Alice Through the Looking Glass and 2019 horror satire A Serial Killer's Guide to Life.

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