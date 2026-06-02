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Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled outing just a day after London wedding

Callum Turner and Dua Lipa tied the knot in an intimate ceremony at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall last week

Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled outing just a day after London wedding
Dua Lipa, Callum Turner enjoy PDA-filled outing just a day after London wedding  

Newlyweds Dua Lipa and Callum Turner's Day after secret wedding is all out and about! 

On Monday, June 1st, the couple made their first appearance after walking down the aisle at London's Old Marylebone Town Hall on Sunday morning.

Ahead of their three-day extravagant marriage ceremony, Dua, 30, and Callum, 36, appeared happy during a dog walk with their beloved Rottweiler-Labrador Golo.

In the now viral pictures, the Levitating crooner is seen lovingly gazing at her husband as they hold hands during their relaxed London stroll.

For the new outing, the critically-acclaimed singer kept it casual as she wore a brown trench coat, sunglasses and Ugg boots.

Callum was looking dapper in a white shirt and matching jeans.

P.C. Click  News and Media
P.C. Click  News and Media 

This sighting came 24 hours after the popstar and the actor secretly tied the knot in a modest ceremony at the famous Marylebone Town Hall on Sunday, May 31st.

Before their three-day lavish celebration in Sicily this weekend, an insider revealed their marriage’s details as Dua, 30, and Callum, 36, invited only eight guests to the London registry office.

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner announced their secret engagement in December 2024 after dating each other for a few months. 

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