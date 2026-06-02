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Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding invitations spark buzz over missing A-listers

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are set to tie the knot in New York City on July 3

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding invitations spark buzz over missing A-listers
Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding invitations spark buzz over missing A-listers

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s inner circle appears to have shifted, with reports claiming some of the couple’s once-close A-list friends have been left off the guest list for an upcoming high-profile wedding.

According to Page Six, Miles Teller and his wife Keleigh Sperry were not invited to the Opalite singer and the NFL star’s upcoming wedding, amid months of speculation about possible tension between the once-close friends.

The last time Swift, Teller and Sperry were seen together publicly was in February 2024, when they celebrated alongside the singer in a VIP Super Bowl suite as Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the San Francisco 49ers.

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s wedding invitations spark buzz over missing A-listers

Despite remaining an Instagram follower of Swift, Sperry has seemingly stopped frequently liking her posts.

In a November interview, Teller remained evasive when asked if he and Sperry, who appeared in Swift’s I Bet You Think About Me (Taylor’s Version) music video, would attend the wedding.

“I don’t know. That is gonna be — I imagine — one impressive wedding,” the Eternity actor told Parade magazine.

He added, “But yeah, just very happy for them. I’ve known Trav for a while, too, and I think they’re having a blast. That’s the point.”

Last month, it was reported that Blake Lively was unlikely to receive a wedding invite, while an insider claimed Zoë Kravitz is “absolutely” expected to attend despite reports their friendship with the Lover singer has cooled off after her engagement with Swift’s ex-boyfriend Harry Styles.


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